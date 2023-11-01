Collins Dictionary names its word of the year for 2023

"We know that AI has been a big focus this year in the way that it has developed and has quickly become as ubiquitous and embedded in our lives as email, streaming or any other once futuristic, now everyday technology," Collins managing director Alex Beecroft said.

“Use of the word as monitored through our Collins Corpus is always interesting and there was no question that this has also been the talking point of 2023.”", meaning food prepared using complex industrial methods from multiple ingredients, often including ingredients with little or no nutritional value were also mentioned.", a phrase meaning an event that is essential to the formation of an individual’s character or identity, also made the list.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.