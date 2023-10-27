College Cool: 5 of the Best Satchel Bags

Get top marks this semester with a cool, chic satchel. Here are the top five bags that have recieved a firm A+ from us. Are you taking notes?Ladies, it’s September and you know what that means? It’s back to college time! Yes, a new college year is upon us so why not treat yourself to some new arm candy for the coming semester?

When you’re in college it can be hard to find a bag that not only fits all your lecture notes and various other college related bits in it but also looks chic and stylish. Rather than opting for a boring old backpack this semester, why not go for a satchel style bag?

Not only do they look pretty sleek, they're also bang on-trend for the coming season and most of them are big enough so you can comfortably carry around your books, notepads and laptops. Here are the top five satchels on the market that have earned a respectable A+ from us in the style stakes…

The Cambridge Satchel Company are the last word when it comes to stylish bags and if you really feel like splurging on a piece that will last you for the rest of your college experience, then this cute little pink number is definitely worth the money. It has an adjustable strap and gorgeous silvertone detailing that pops with the bright pink colour. We love it!

This slouchy satchel will look great coupled with a pair of tan boots and a scarf when the weather starts to get that little bit colder. The shearling detail is amazing and it's big enough to fit all your essentials into it. You'll have this one for years to come.

We love this tri-tone satchel from Liquorish. It has some amazing detailing, the hardware on the front toughens it up a bit and you just know it’d look amazing with a military style coat or buckled boots. Get it now while it’s reduced – an absolute bargain!

