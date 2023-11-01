Coleen Nolan says she is 'feeling redundant' as she gives update on family life

She added "When the children were younger I thought I'd be thrilled when they became independent. But it's the opposite, I've been feeling so redundant, like I don't have a purpose anymore." "I've realized as their mum they'll always need me one way or another. Now it's time to concentrate on me it's like a new lease of life. I've so much I still want to do.
Empty nest syndrome is common amongst parents, and is described as “the sadness or emotional turmoil that parents grapple with in the wake of their children growing up and moving out of their family home".
Coleen Nolan met and married first husband, Shane Richie in 1990. The pair then separated in 1999, after nearly a decade together.The pair tied the knot in 2007, but decided to go their separate ways in 2018.
