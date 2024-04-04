Coleen Nolan's Daughter Ciara Gets Engaged

Coleen Nolan has announced that her daughter Ciara is engaged. The Loose Women panelist shared the good news on Instagram , revealing that Ciara 's boyfriend Max got down on bended knee to pop the question.

The Nolans singer received heartwarming comments from friends and fans as she joked she was already "off to buy a hat". Coleen recently opened up about how her daughter, who is 22, and her partner Max recently left the UK to travel the world.

Coleen Nolan Ciara Engaged Loose Women Instagram Max Proposal Wedding

