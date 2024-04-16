Cole Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Everton 6-0

Cole Palmer scored FOUR for Chelsea as they produced a rampant performance to thrash Everton 6-0 and boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

It was four before half-time as Everton collapsed and Chelsea ran riot, with Jackson getting his name on the scoresheet with a fine touch and finish. Mauricio Pochettino's side didn't stop after the break and Palmer scored his fourth from the penalty despite an angry confrontation with his teammates.

He netted his first goal in the 13th minute. Palmer skipped past Jarrad Branthwaite and played a one-two with Nicolas Jackson before taking a touch and slotting the ball beyond Jordan Pickford from the edge of the area. It was a sublime finish from the England ace, who has now scored in his last six league home matches.

Costly Beto miss Before Palmer produced a goalscoring masterclass, Everton missed a guilt-edge chance to take the lead. A free-flowing move ended with Seamus Coleman drilling the ball across the edge of the six-yard box for Beto, who was waiting in space after losing both Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah.

Marc Cucurella lifted a cross into the box which fell to the feet of Jackson, who brought the ball down before firing a snapshot into the bottom corner via the inside of the post. That was his 10th Premier League goal of the season - not a terrible return for a player that was lambasted earlier this season.

Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher then came over and had tell Madueke and Jackson to let Palmer take the spot kick. After he made it 5-0, Jackson was seen refusing to celebrate.

