Coffee may reduce your risk of dementia and slow your physical ageing process in later life, according to major new studies.

One 12,000-participant study by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) discovered a link between increased caffeine intake and decreased “physical frailty in late life”. The study found that those drinking four cups of coffee a day scored the best in terms of physical frailty - with black and green tea drinkers also benefitting.

Participants were first interviewed at an average age of 53, when they were asked about their coffee habits and diet. Around 20 years later, with the average age at 73, the participants were surveyed about their weight, energy levels, strength of hand grip and the ‘Timed Up and Go’ test which measures standing up and walking short distances. headtopics.com

Ultimately, the study found that those who drank multiple cups of coffee a day were at a demonstrably lower risk of physical frailty at later life than those who consumed no caffeine. However, the NUS researchers also noted that further studies are required to investigate the impact of chemical compounds other then caffeine in tea and coffee.

Over two thirds (68.5%) of participants drank coffee on a daily basis, with just over half (52.9%) of that group drinking just one cup a day. 42.4% consumed two to three and 4.9% drank four or more per day. Tea drinkers were split into four categories: those who never drink it, and those who consume it at least once a month, once a week, and daily. headtopics.com

The American Medical Directors Association published the study and concluded that caffeine intake is correlated with lower odds of physical frailty - whatever the caffeine source. The link between caffeine and decreased physical frailty was more strong in the handgrip strength and ‘Timed Up and Go’ test than on self-reported measures of exhaustion and weight loss.

