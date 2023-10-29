Coffee addict or tea fiend? Here’s how much the Irish population prefer each

Lord knows we need our hot beverages to keep us going throughout the day, and if they come with a caffeine hit, all the better.The office currently would definitely choose to give up tea as we find it doesn’t give us nearly enough of a boost in comparison to the dark deliciousness of coffee.A massive 86.5% of Irish people prefer a nice cup of tea while a measly 13.5% are looking for a more immediate and intense caffeine hit.

Compared to the rest of the EU, it seems like ourselves and Great Britain are in a tea-guzzling minority, with most of the other member states preferring a cup of the black stuff.

