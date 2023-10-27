Coconut oil: 13 clever uses you might not have heard of yet

Not only is this oil such a must-have staple for your kitchen (I use it in smoothies for the kids, to cook with, as a replacement for butter, to whip op a ton of sweet treats – the list is endless!), but it is also a bit of a super-hero when it comes to a whole lot of other tasks and chores.

So if you, like me, love the idea of replacing more conventional and industrially produced products with a more natural alternative, you are going to go nuts (pun intended!) for coconut oil. Here are just some of the many ways you can use it:, a powerful anti-microbial fatty acid that protects the immune system of the fetus and newborn. Expectant mothers can ingest a couple spoonfuls a day to boost their immune function.

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Finally! If you have an iPhone… soon you’ll be able to use it to pay for stuffThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Double Elimination On X Factor – Here’s Who The Bookies Reckon Is Going HomeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Her.ie On The Go: Aertv Pick Of The Day… AmberThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕