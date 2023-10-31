HEAD TOPICS

Co. Tipperary based Shorla acquires cancer drug Jylamvo

The pharmaceutical business has purchased the drug rights from Therakind

The drug can be used to treat a number of conditions and is designed to avoid the need to split or crush pills. Susan Conroy, chief executive officer of UK company Therakind, said in a statement: “Therakind is pleased that Jylamvo will now become available to patients in the United States providing a ...

