Co Kerry school closes as 17 cases of Covid-19 recorded

Students and teachers from Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin, Co Kerry have been asked to restrict their movements over the festive season following the biggest coronavirus outbreak in a school this year.

The HSE has informed the parents of the school’s 386 pupils, and over 20 staff, that they will now be tested for the virus. “Anyone in the school who had been confirmed had been isolated, public health were notified and they jumped on board straight away,” said local councillor John Francis Flynn.

He told Newstsalk today that parents and teachers are “worried” about the outbreak, while also being aware of how Covid spreads in communities. “People understand we’re living with Covid-19 since February now and people aren’t blind to the fact that this is going on throughout the country,” he said. headtopics.com

“They understand that when it hits the community it spreads and unfortunately, it’s our turn in Killorglin.” Both students and staff of the school have been asked to restrict their movements until December 30, a move that will no doubt have implications for the Christmas plans of many families.

Councillor Flynn said that although the outbreak occurred in a school he doesn’t “want people to be complacent.” “This is in our community and it’s only a reflection now that is being seen in our school,” he said. “We don’t want people being careless over the next few days, we have to be aware this is very much in our community at the moment.”Feature-homepageLove Island‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Carlow tops in Joe McDonagh Cup of the YearFive counties are represented with Kerry's Fionán Mackessy capping a remarkable year with another award Read more ⮕

Kerry sees lower earnings growth as prices start to dipFood ingredients giant Kerry Group said it expects full year earnings growth to be at low end of its previously stated range following a sharp third quarter decline in volumes and pricing in its small dairy business. Read more ⮕

Kerry Group unveils €300m share buyback programme in a bid to halt share price dropThe taste and nutrition giant has seen its share price plunge by almost 20 per cent this year to its lowest point in over six years Read more ⮕

Why You Should Visit… KerryThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kerry shares fall as Dairy Ireland woes force it to tweak earnings forecastNutrition giant Kerry plans to buy back €300 million of its own shares, with the programme expected to start in early November Read more ⮕

On Tonight's Big Brother: Kerry And Dylan Clash & The Love Triangle Gets MessierWhile everyone is trying to keep morale high, things get a little heated between some of our housemates on Big Brother tonight Read more ⮕