Cloudy Skies Spoil Solar Eclipse for Irish Stargazers

A stubborn blanket of cloud seems to have spoiled the solar eclipse for all but the luckiest of stargazers in Ireland this evening, with the rare celestial event completely obscured by persistently dull skies. Parts of North America are set to witness a total solar eclipse when the moon completely covers the sun from the perspective of people in areas including Mexico’s Pacific coast, Texas, Ohio, Illinois and New York.
Irish stargazers were hoping to catch a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse between 7.55pm and 8.13pm, when up to 55 per cent of the sun was obscured by the moon for viewers on the west coast. However, the weather intervened, leaving amateur astronomers hoping for fortuitous clearings in the clouds that might allow them to get a quick look at the eclipse at just the right time. The best views of the event were expected to be along the west coast, where “quite a deep partial eclipse” was anticipated, according to Astronomy Ireland. READ MORE: Partial solar eclipse: How and when to view stunning celestial event over Irish skies It warned, however, that local weather would have a greater influence on people’s views of the celestial phenomenon than location, and clouds appear to have spoiled the occasion across the country with few reports of any sightings on social medi
Solar Eclipse Stargazers Ireland Cloud Celestial Event
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
