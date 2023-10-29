Clothing website Boohoo is being sued for €133m for breach of agreement

Richard Womack is suing Boohoo.com for £118.5m (€133m) for breach of contract after he was promised a reward for creating the brand’s website.A spokesperson said: “There is no evidence to support Womack’s claims because no offer of a stake in Boohoo was ever made to Womack.

“No monies are due and owing to Womack. Any claim which is formally served on Mr Kamani will be met with an application to strike it out.” In a statement, the web developer said that “a number of different attempts to extract substantial sums of money from Mahmud Kamani” were made. He added in that Mahmud is “entirely opportunistic” in his ways of business.

He added that he got “zero recognition” for his work and not “a single penny” after giving his skills to the site for more than two years. headtopics.com

Richard Colwell: Budget 2024 fails to deliver hoped-for bounce for government partiesOverriding feeling in the Business Post/Red C poll is that the budget didn't meet voters’ expectations Read more ⮕

Richard Quinn’s Moncler collection is here – and these leggings are dividing the officeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Richard Dunne reckons Roy keane isn't Ireland's greatest-ever playerDunne chose another Ireland legend top of the list of greatest-ever Irish players. Read more ⮕

Footage has surfaced of Richard Hammond’s frightening crashThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

My brother was a war photographer who died by suicide. His pictures comfort meRichard Mill’s motto was ‘you’re only as good as your next photograph’. He was always working and striving to take the ultimate picture Read more ⮕

The most addictive food in the world has been revealed and we completely agreeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕