Closure of Dublin's Oldest Pub

Located behind the airport, the pub had been said to be one of the capital’s oldest due to its current building being built all the way back in 1593. Recently, the bar had been singled out on TikTok as a great spot for a pint due to its close proximity to Dublin Airport and its impressive views of the runway.Radio presenter Adrian Kennedy wrote on Facebook: “Really sad to see the closure of the Boot Inn. This pub opened in 1593 and traded ever since.

Back in the day it was the venue for Jets NightClub!Echoing these sentiments, popular Facebook page Dublin Gaelic Fans wrote: “Sorry to hear that the Boot Inn, near the airport has closed down. It was built in 1593, making it one of Dublin’s oldest pubs. “It served a great pint of Guinness and many a Northside love story started in Jet’s Nightclub. Sad to see such a historical building forced to close its door

