[CLOSED] WIN! Tickets To Folkfest Killarney For You And Four Friends

Who fancies a trip to Kerry this summer? We're giving one reader the chance to win a whoppping five tickets to the
Taking place from July 24th – 26th, it promises to be a folktastic weekend. With a superb mix of Irish and international acts, Killarney will be bursting at the seams with musical talent. Friday night kicks off with Moving Hearts & special Guests, The Unthanks, Luka Bloom and Fiddlers Bid.
Saturday's schedule sees over twelve acts including Begley and Cooney, Lost Brothers, Lynched, Aldoc, Druce & Jones and we are just getting warmed up. Sunday's line up is guaranteed folk from dusk 'til dawn as Mícheál O Súilleabháin, Paddy Glackin, Martin Hayes & Iarla Ó' Lionáird with Steve Cooney, Moxie, Julie Fowlis and many more!
