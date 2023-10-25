Clonlara stage stoppage-time comeback to defeat Kiladangan

DIARMUID STRITCH LANDED the winning score as Clonlara produced a stoppage-time turnaround to overhaul 13-man Kiladangan. The Tipperary champions had fought valiantly after straight red cards shown by referee Ciarán O’Regan to goal-scorer Dan O’Meara and Seán Hayes. Led by Billy Seymour (0-11), they came from three points behind to lead by two as late as the third of five added minutes.
But Clonlara rallied with the final three points from the Moriartys, Aidan and Cian, before Stritch’s 66th-minute winner. The Clare U20’s replacement had just been announced but the substitution was never made as he intercepted a loose pass to the delight of the Clare champions. Their first-ever provincial senior victory sends them into a Munster final against either Ballygunner or Na Piarsaigh. Clonlara began with a significant wind advantage at their backs and after Seymour’s opening point, they made it count
