Clocks go back this weekend - but is it time to call time on the change?

'Winter time' hits Ireland at at 2am this Sunday, meaning the clocks go back one hour.The clocks will change again on Sunday March 31st next year.However the annual change, known as Daylight Saving Time, has again raised the debate about its necessity in the first place.The proposal for change followed a major public consultation in 2018, which received 4.6 million responses from all member states.
While 88% of Irish people who took part in the survey wanted the change abolished - with only 12% suggesting it should stay.However the Government here has since saidFine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said he believes its time has well and truly passed.
"The initial plan was to stop seasonal time changes after spring 2021, but this was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a farmer and a parent of young children, I see the benefits that brighter evenings bring at home and in my work," he said. headtopics.com
"These longer evenings impact negatively on people’s mental health; particularly older people or those living alone."“We are increasingly a more active population and limited daylight hours make it harder for people to participate in outdoor pursuits and exercise," he said.
"In addition, the Road Safety Authority has said almost twice as many pedestrians were killed at night than during daylight hours in 2022 and nearly half of the pedestrian fatalities in 2022 occurred between October and December and the hours between 4pm and 7pm are the most dangerous on the roads."Senator Lombard said more daylight could also mean cheaper energy bills. headtopics.com
"Spain and Portugal are two neighbouring countries with different time zones and it does not impact on their co-existence. "Progress on a myriad of issues halted during COVID, but there is no excuse for the European Commission not to place this high up on the agenda now.