Cllr says town has 'done its fair share' for refugees

Councillors and TDs have been told by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth that around 70 further people seeking international protection are due to arrive in the Co Kerry town and will be accommodated in the Harmony Inn trading as the Kingscourt Inn on the Muckross Road.

The 22-bedroom refurbished hotel will provide"temporary shelter" for the applicants with the length of stay not possible to say, according to an email from the department's community engagement team. The tourist town currently hosts around 3,000 Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection as well as International Protection Applicants in hostels, hotels and guesthouses.

Politicians have been asked for their support in integrating the new arrivals, however, Killarney councillor Niall O’Callaghan has said it will hurt the town’s tourism industry. He said the impact on tourism in Killarney was already severe with a lot of accommodation already under contract to the Government to house refugees.He added:"We have done our fair share. Now we are hurting in the tourist business."

The department's email said the residents arriving at the Kingscourt Inn will be able to access healthcare through mainstream primary care, general practitioners and emergency services and will be entitled to a medical card.Some 50 International Protection Applicants have been placed in the towns Killorglin and Kenmare over the past ten days.

