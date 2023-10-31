Climate change compounding coastal change says Eamon Ryan

Mr Ryan was responding to a report on managing future coastal change which warned sea levels are rising at about 3.5cm per decade and that for a 1.5°C rise in temperature, the global average sea level could rise by about one metre by 2100, with significant changes on coastlines.

The report said policies around "managed retreat", which is a co-ordinated move away from affected areas of the coast, must be developed now, instead of waiting for an emergency situation to arise.

But he warned protecting property would not be possible in “every single case”, saying “there will be some houses that are exposed”. He said earlier reports had identified coastal areas such as Sandymount and Clontarf as being at risk of flooding and he particularly mentioned the low level spit at Sutton which links to the Howth Peninsula.

When asked if the Government was moving away from mitigation and flood relief schemes and putting the onus on families to move to higher ground, Mr Ryan said it was not just flood protection measures that were needed in terms of culverts and the building of walls in towns. It was looking at the “whole of the river basin, from mountain right down to the sea”. This would require a much wider adaptation strategy to adapt to a climate changing world.

