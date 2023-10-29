Cliff Taylor: The big winners in the unpredictable housing market? Developers again

Developers had warned that higher interest rates, rising costs and a shortage of builders would lead to a fall-off in building this year, but increasing Government supports are having an impactNew house prices this year are running 11% ahead of 2022 levels, while second-hand prices are pretty much unchanged. Much of this is down to State support. Photograph: Bloombergmarket. And it is having an impact. A host of data published this week tells the story.

Apartment completions in particular are rising fast and John McCartney of BNP Paribas — whose optimism on housing supply has proved justified — says that total housing completions could rise to 35,000 next year on current trends

Either way, apartment completions in particular are rising fast and John McCartney of BNP Paribas — whose optimism on housing supply has proved justified — says that total housing completions could rise to 35,000 next year on current trends. This is still below most estimates of what is needed but is a significant increase on recent years. headtopics.com

This does not mean that all its policies are ideal. The risk with demand supports, and particularly the Help-to-Buy scheme — which offers a tax refund to help with the deposit — is that they push up prices, meaning a lot of the cash is effectively a transfer from the taxpayer to developers.

In a conclusion similar to the old response to someone looking for direction — “if I was you, I wouldn’t start from here”, the Mazars report found that “a rational approach would not design the scheme as it currently exists, but there are considerable risks with ending the scheme”. These include, it said, a reduction in supply as developers worry about potential buyers can finance their purchase. It seems the housing market is drugged up on State money and will not be easily weaned off. headtopics.com

A substantial part of this first-time buyer firepower is directed at the second-hand market — but the lack of State support here means the price that first-time buyers can afford are lower. Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary speculates that more first-timers are heading for the second-hand market because some of the new housing supply coming on the market is being driven by new State supports for affordable and cost-rental properties — and is thus not available to buy.

Big win for developers as O’Brien scraps ‘use it or lose it’ penaltyThe Department of Housing will now not introduce a clause to strip developers of planning permission to build homes on land that they fail to develop in the new Planning and Development Bill Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedTaylor Swift may have only dropped her version of 1989 just hours ago but fans working double time for find any hidden meanings. Read more ⮕

Demi Lovato Called Taylor Swift Out on Twitter and Tay Responded Pretty SpectacularlyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Teaser Clip OnlineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

We all missed this sneaky trend on Taylor Swift’s Instagram accountThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PICTURE: Taylor Swift Shares Adorable Snaps As She Meets Her Godchild For The First TimeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕