Large parts of the east and south of the county were under the spell of a yellow weather warning for rain from yesterday evening and the forecast downpours duly arrived, with some regions sustaining hours of uninterrupted rainfall.

One of the areas worst affected by last night's latest bout of bad weather was Co Wexford, where up to 35mm of rain fell from late evening. "We get affected by tidal waters here in the park itself," long-serving staff member Bernie Rath explained.

Chairman of the trust company that runs the park Adrian Doyle said that some of the measures they took to alleviate flooding, during the renovation project, worked well and saved a lot of their stock and fixtures in the reception building, but the park itself has been deluged. headtopics.com

The indoor section of the National Heritage Park will re-open, all going well, on Monday but it will take longer for the outdoor park sections to re-open as they will have to wait for the waters to subside.

"Just over the past 24, 48 hours we're after having 35, 40mm of rain and in the previous week there was probably 100mm of rain and the track just wouldn't be able to cope," track foreman Ian Carty said. headtopics.com

In the town itself, flood water ran down many roads, with many property owners employing sandbags and other preventative measures to stave off internal damage.

