Classy Munster centre willing to fill in at no 10 if needed

"There's Tony Butler, who is fit to go, and Rory Scannell is obviously very experienced in that position," said the talented backline operator.One imagines Frisch would prefer to get cracking on developing his partnership at centre with exciting new signing Alex Nankivell, who has played for the Maori All Blacks and the All Blacks XV.

"Like, he's class," Frisch said. "He came in and straight away you can see the quality on both sides of the ball, in 'D' it's his defensive reads and also in attack he scans really well, he's always making good decisions.

"Maybe we just need some minutes, just to get those connections, but he's fit in so seamlessly since he's arrived. I reckon it will be a very, very fast transition." "I've loved every minute of it," said the 27-year-old. "I was hoping to settle in well and fast, and fortunately it went really well. Hopefully I can kick on this season as well.

"Yes, it's been an amazing first season with winning the URC and just playing with such great players as well, it's been really special. So yes, it's been amazing and I'm still enjoying it."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: 'A very wet day indeed' - Flooding fears as country braces for Storm CiaránRain is going to build along southern counties across Munster and south Leinster later this evening

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Munster weigh up options as they wait for scan results on Carbery hand injuryRory Scannell or Tony Butler could deputise at 10 against the Dragons if Carbery is ruled out.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 'The Boss' won't disrupt the Munster ChampionshipBruce Springsteen Páirc Uí Chaoimh date next May comes just days after crunch Cork/Limerick hurling tie at the Leeside venue

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA scheduleThe cameras will be live from Carlow, Waterford and Tralee.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Cork GAA moves to assure clubs Springsteen won't impact Munster Championship gamesThe Boss is set to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 16 May 2024.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Rain warnings issued ahead of Storm CiaránRain warnings have been issued for parts of Ulster and Munster ahead of Storm Ciarán.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕