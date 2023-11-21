Claire Keegan's new story draws on the misogyny and meanness of Ireland

So Late in the Day, the author’s quietly devastating new story, draws on the misogyny and meanness of the Ireland she grew up in. When Claire Keegan began writing short stories, in the 1990s, watching the word count was an important part of the process as she entered and won competitions to build her reputation. Today, as her newest story is awarded the rare accolade of being published as a standalone hardback, she no longer has to bother. Her writing’s quality is what counts.
Keegan is one of those equally rare authors whose every work has won a major prize. Her debut collection, Antarctica (1999), won the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature. Her second, Walk the Blue Fields (2007), won the Edge Hill short-story prize. If her output has been relatively modest in size – Small Things Like These, her sole novel, was the shortest ever to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize – its impact has been major, especially her last two works
