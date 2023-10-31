CJ Stander is jealous of Leinster for getting to work with Jacques Nienaber

“I loved Jacques at Munster. He is unbelievable technically and defensively he is the best around. Imagine getting him and Simon Easterby and Andy Farrell in the same room! That would be special. “I remember playing Leinster and we were sitting in a team room. It was just very calm. One thing that always stuck with me was that he said if you play better than your opponent you will win.

Stander has been impressed with the way URC champions Munster have started the new season, with a home win against Sharks followed by a last-gasp converted try at Benetton to earn a draw last weekend. "They're the top team at the moment, they have started well and playing the way Munster are known for.

He was particularly pleased to see his former Munster - and Ireland - colleague Jean Kleyn win a World Cup with the Springboks last Saturday night, having switched allegiance in the summer after not being picked for Ireland for four years.

Beyond the Six Nations, Ireland will travel to the reigning World Cup champions for an intriguing summer tour next year. "The forwards work hard and the back-line scores unbelievable tries when the game opens up. We don’t know who will step up but if someone comes from the outside, the style might change - but not too much because it’s a team that relies on physicality.

