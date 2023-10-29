City rejoice as they provide sobering reminder of how far United have fallen

THIS WAS ALWAYS going to be a day for Manchester City fans to gloat, and it turned out that conditions were perfect at Old Trafford.

Three goals for the Treble winners, an apt kind of symmetry for a club whose success has seen them emerge from the shadows.“Champions of Europe, we know what we are,” echoed from the away section with the game only seconds old.City’s status as the dominant force in Manchester – and England – has been confirmed over the last decade with six Premier League titles.

Advertisement Erik ten Hag looked beleaguered by the end, which was no surprise given how dysfunctional and disappointing the start to this season has been. These 90 minutes simply reinforced the current sorry state.No wonder, then, City fans made the most of their day. headtopics.com

When Haaland made it 2-0 in the 49th minute, finishing off a swift move with a header at the back post, the floodgates began.“Mind the gap, mind the gap Man Utd,” echoed around the famous old ground, and then the City fans made sure to point out that it, too, has seen better days.City popped the ball around United players for fun, the sublime Bernardo Silva the epitome of everything this United aren’t: brilliant and effective.

The final ignominy was saved for injury time, the game long gone for United as City continued to toy with their opponents.

