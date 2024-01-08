Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor at Golden Globes for 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy has won the Best Actor in a Drama award at the Golden Globes for his role in 'Oppenheimer'. Robert Downey Jr also won Best Supporting Actor for the film, which was described as a masterpiece. Other successful films include 'Poor Things', 'The Holdovers', and 'Anatomy Of A Fall'. TV series 'Succession', 'Beef', and 'The Bear' also received awards. The first award for Cinematic Achievement went to 'Barbie', with Margot Robbie dedicating the win to moviegoers.





