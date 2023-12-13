Ciaran Frawley's Spectacular Penalty Seals Leinster's Victory Over La Rochelle

Ciaran Frawley kicks a spectacular penalty at the end of the game to seal Leinster's away victory over champions La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre, La Rochelle. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho; the latter isn’t available for the game at the weekend as he follows the graduated return to play protocols. Frawley kicked three penalties, the opening one with his first involvement just short of half-time, and the final one a mighty strike from fully 60 metres.

It was far from the sum total of his input. Leinster attack coach Andrew Goodman explained: “He has such a versatile skill set, run, pass, catch and kicking game has grown. “That’s probably been the most important thing for him this year, that he has been injury-free – touch wood – and he has been training consistently and when you have that you can go out there and perform and that’s what he has been doin





