Ciarain Murtagh would favour run in All-Ireland series over Connacht success

Roscommon's Ciarain Murtagh admits that he would favour a deep Championship run over winning another Connacht title.

It meant that the season went down as a disappointment for Murtagh overall, despite Roscommon stabilising in Division One having yo-yoed between it and Division Two each year since 2017 before scoring a notable win over Mayo in the Connacht Championship.“You never really want to leave the Championship that early. I suppose, new manager in, started off really well in the League and then kind of dipped off a little bit and started picking up the performances again.

Roscommon drew with Dublin in the round robin phase, the only time the eventual champions were held in the Championship, but it was scant consolation in the end. “I suppose we had confidence in our group that we could do it. That probably would have been an upset for everyone outside the camp. But we were confident that we had the work done and that we were going to put up a good show against Dublin. headtopics.com

The 2024 provincial draws were made last weekend and have been slightly more kind to Roscommon than last year. They’re straight into a Connacht semi-final this time but will still face Mayo, provided they take care of New York, once again, albeit at Hyde Park this time.

“Yeah, for me personally it would be. I’d love to have another provincial medal but I’d prefer to be getting further into the Championship if I’m totally honest, yeah.“If you’re winning a provincial title, you’re probably going to get to the latter stages of the Championship as well,” he added, albeit Connacht champions Galway also bowed out at the last 12 stage.“Yeah, I think so, I think so, with the players and management team that we have now that’s a reasonable target for us. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland never had the depth of players to win the Rugby World CupTen Irish players started every game - not a single player from New Zealand, South Africa or England did the same Read more ⮕

‘La La Land’ live is going on tour, and YES it’s coming to IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Christina McMahon Becomes Ireland’s Newest World Boxing ChampionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Met Eireann verdict on polar blast as 'air mass change' forecast for IrelandMet Eireann has forecast a sudden drop in temperatures due to a 'change of air mass' affecting Ireland's weather. Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: All-Ireland Winning Captain Geraldine McLaughlinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Munster add two of Ireland's U20 World Cup finalists to academyLimerick man Max Clein and Westmeath native Ronan Foxe have been drafted in by the southern province. Read more ⮕