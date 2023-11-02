Ciara Kelly: I love Dublin, but it's not family-friendly at night

Organisers say the aim is to bring the city 'alive after 5' with music, arts and culture, food and shopping through a night market.It will also mark the city's 10th successive Purple Flag award, which recognises excellent places to go for a night out with"vibrant, night-time economies"."That is not how I see Dublin, and I don't like saying this at all," she said.

"I come from eight generations, on both sides of my family, of Dubs so I kind consider myself True Blue that way." Absolutely love the city, love the people of the city, love the streetscapes, love all of it."I don't at all think that this is city that at night is not alcohol-dependent.

"I personally wouldn't walk my children down the Liffey's very nice, geographically very nice, boardwalk at night.'Awash with alcohol'"There may be vibrancy - I know there are theatres, there are gigs, there are great restaurants and bars - I do think most of it is awash with alcohol," she said."It struck me that this wasn't true, as much as I wished it was true that it wasn't true, and that this is not the place I would bring my kids.

"One of my teenagers wanted to come in to the north inner-city over the Halloween weekend to do something that was going to be on at 7pm and I said no.Main image: Split-screen shows Newstalk Breakfast host Ciara Kelly in studio, and a file photo of Dublin's Temple Bar

