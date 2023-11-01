Ciara Kelly dismisses criticism of marriage being 'a cage for women'

Australian author Clementine Ford has likened marriage to the colourfully-decorated wagon the children are lured into in 1968 film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' by the Child Catcher."Once women are safely ensconced in it, the bells and whistles adorning the exterior fall away to reveal nothing but a cage," she wrote in"As I read it part of it made me laugh, but a lot of it made me go, 'She's right' - but there's something missing in it," she said.
"I can't argue with the individual points, the individual statistics, the individual facts but what about the fact that you fall in love? "What about the fact that you meet somebody and you can't stop thinking about them, and you get butterflies in your stomach and they become you world?"But nowadays mostly we marry because we love somebody, and that seemed to be to be missing from this and I found it a bit depressing.Presenter Shane Coleman said he believes men benefit more from marriage than women do."I think are more egalitarian, they're probably not egalitarian enough.
Main image: Split-screen shows Newstalk Breakfast host Ciara Kelly, and a still from the 1968 film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'. Image: Newstalk / Allstar Picture Library Limited / Alamy Stock Photo / UNITED ARTISTS
