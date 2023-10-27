Cian Ducrot teams up with X Factor star for new Christmas single

Arriving on the heels of the Co Cork-born singer’s number one debut album Victory, .

The pair have toured together previously as well as collaborating on a special version of Ducrot's hit song.Ella said: "This single is for bringing people together around the holidays, reminding us to appreciate where we are right now and raising a glass to that! Cian and I became good mates when he joined me on tour and it’s exciting to be working together again."

The British singer-songwriter is an Ivor Novello-nominated songwriter, best known for hits including Ghost, Yours and her duet with Tom Grennan, Let's Go Home Together. The pair’s festive collaboration comes after Cian announced some of his biggest headline gigs to date to take place in Ireland next summer. headtopics.com

The Co Cork-born chart-topper will perform some major outdoor Irish gigs including a night at St Anne's Park in Dublin and a hometown show at Cork's Musgrave Park. The singer-songwriter, who is also known for his viral videos on social media, will take to the stage in Dublin on 7 June, and in Cork on 28 June.

The rising star, whose debut album Victory topped the album chart in both Ireland and the UK, has also been announced as a headliner for Sea Sessions Beach Festival 2024. Ducrot has been enjoying huge success over the past two years after his hit single All For You went viral on TikTok last year - peaking at number two on the Irish singles chart. headtopics.com

