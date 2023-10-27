- The Fifth Sunday before Advent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward.

-The 5th Sunday before Advent, 29th October. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online).

‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’ - Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visitfor updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. SloaneTHE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 09. headtopics.com

- Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome.

meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: headtopics.com

