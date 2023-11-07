Church Donations Allegedly Stolen in Galway Community

Members of a Galway community have been left shocked after it was alleged that church donations were pinched by a member of the public. Oughterard locals were outraged when the news came to light that someone had allegedly stolen envelopes of cash which were subsequently spent in a nearby shop on two occasions, Galway Beo reports.
In a post on the Oughterard's Parish's social media, a spokesperson wrote that the church would be investing in security measures after some offertory envelopes were allegedly stolen, adding that there was no “easy way to trace” them. "It greatly saddens me to tell you that a number of your offertory envelopes have been stolen from the church," the post read. "There is no easy way to trace them I am afraid. You are asked to ensure that your envelope, gratefully accepted, is fully inserted into the safe beside the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary." "If it will not go in properly, remove it and bring to the parish office letterbox or better still, give it during one of the weekend masses. “We will have to invest in recording of video and other security measures, further increasing demands on the parish finances. I am very sorry that this has occurred and we are working on it as top priority." The Irish Mirror has contacted gardaí about this inciden
Ireland Headlines
