Church accused of blocking adopted people's access to birth records

“We are an inconvenient truth that they need to push away, they are disappearing us and I think that’s what is going on.Director Margo Harkin said that the stories of survivors have been “largely ignored” and felt it was time they were told on the big screen.“Sometimes people would be very willing to share their story but they couldn’t tell it on television because they didn’t want to offend… their surviving adoptive parents.
“So, there were various reasons but mostly it was an open door, most were keen to tell their stories. “So, the task for me was to get a representative sample of stories because you’re only scratching the surface.”
Perhaps most scandalously, Ms Harkin said many women have testified that they never formally gave their children up for adoption and the children were simply taken away without permission. “The Churches will say now that the babies were given up for adoption because they made them sign papers,” she said.
“But we have some individuals who will swear blind that they never signed anything and that when they tried to get their babies back, they were thwarted at every turn.”will be released in cinemas on Friday; the Archdiocese of Dublin has been contacted for comment.
Main image: Tributes left at the site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home, Galway. Picture by: Alamy.com
