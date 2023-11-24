Chupi Trunk Show at Kildare Village for Black Friday Weekend

Chupi is bringing an exciting trunk show to The Apartment at Kildare Village exclusively for Black Friday weekend. Customers can try on and order some of the Dublin jewellery brand’s best-loved pieces, including the Crown of Love and You, Me & Magic rings, as well as the brand’s latest venture, the Next Decade Collection. There will also be exclusive one-off pieces available to shop. Additionally, there will be up to 20% off as part of this special Black Friday weekend pop-up event.





