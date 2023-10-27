Chris Pratt’s son stole the show at his Hollywood Star ceremony

Chris Pratt was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. He was joined by his wife Anna Faris and their 4-year-old son Jack.

In the lead up to the event Anna was documenting their morning on social media, sharing Chris’ early morning routine and Jack’s introduction to putting on a tie.While on the podium Jack attracted more attention than his hugely famous parents. How can you blame him with his little face.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Les Battersby star's life now - homeless, booze addiction to Hollywood roleBruce Jones is best known for playing Les Battersby in ITV's Coronation Street, but his life away from the cameras has been eventful - from a broken marriage and to his Hollywood break Read more ⮕

Girls Star Lena Dunham Is The Cover Star Of Vogue’s February IssueThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actress Strips Off And Runs Around Luxury Department Store SelfridgesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Hollywood Heartthrob Crashes Hen Party in SydneyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actress Is Pregnant With Her First ChildThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

'They Back Us In Everything We Do': Wrexham Players On Their Hollywood Owners'Welcome to Wrexham' has become one of the biggest docuseries on telly as it follows Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they become owners o... Read more ⮕