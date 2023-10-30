Chris O’Dowd Follows In Many A Man’s Footsteps And Posts Cheeky Lingerie Pic Of Dawn Online

He’s not the first man to post a half-naked photo of his wife on Twitter and get a scolding for it…Only a week after their wedding, Roscommon funny-man Chris O’Dowd couldn’t help sharing a photo of his new bride in sexy lingerie with his 186,000 followers on Twitter.

Posting the photo of his new wife Dawn Porter in matching lacy underwear and a silk dressing gown, the comedian bragged; “ There are times to boast about your sexy new wife…. look what I got!” Immediately he received tweets from friends like Caroline Flack, Dawn’s best friend, who joked: “I would.”

Dawn, however, didn’t approve and tweeted; “That wasn’t the wedding photo I was planning to release. #husbands!!!!”But would we leave the Her.ie readers without…? Dawn looks fabulous… He isn’t the first celebrity male to share a sneaky bedroom photo of his wife. Last year Russell Brand tweeted a photo of then-wife Katy Perry first thing in the morning without make up. She was not impressed and he quickly removed it after she objected. headtopics.com

Irish television presenter Brian Ormond experienced a similar telling-off when he tweeted a photo of his model wife Pippa O’Connor’s behind as she unknowingly admired the view out the window in the morning-time.Dawn and Chris got married last week in a secret ceremony in London attended by pals including Caroline Flack, Amy Huberman and Graham Linehan.

The newly marrieds did not reveal the location of the ceremony with Dawn tweeting: "It was incredible. I promise to tell you all about it soon. For now it's just for us #perfect." Chris meanwhile wrote: "Chris O'Porter" and then posted a picture of himself and Dawn wearing tracksuits and wrote: "Just married!!!!".