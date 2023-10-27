Chris Evans and Minka Kelly Spark Reconciliation Rumours

While it could simply be a case of two old friends catching up, they do have quite the romantic history.

Chris and Minka first got together in 2007 but the relationship only lasted a few months. They got back together in 2012 before splitting the following year.By Anna MartinHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

Read more:

Herdotie »

Lorraine Kelly slated over ‘nasty’ Angela Scanlon commentsAngela Scanlon has been defended after TV presenter Lorraine Kelly mocked her skin tone. She said the 'Strictly' star had 'blue skin'. Read more ⮕

Lorraine Kelly criticised over ‘nasty’ Angela Scanlon commentsAngela Scanlon has been defended after TV presenter Lorraine Kelly jokingly mocked the skin tone of the ‘Strictly’ star on her ITV show. Read more ⮕

Someone called Kelly Clarkson fat and her response was everythingSomebody body shamed Kelly Clarkson on Twitter, so the mum of two responded in the best way possible - by not caring that somebody had body shamed her. Read more ⮕

- Where to Watch and Stream Online – Entertainment.ieChris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attem... Read more ⮕

Teen who went viral as a child during Conor McGregor presser to make debutNate 'the great' Kelly will make his debut in the upcoming PFL 3Arena card later this year. Read more ⮕

“OMG Mortified!!” Kelly Brook’s Caught By The Paps On HolidaysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕