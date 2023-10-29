Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are divorcing after five years of marriage

The couple issued a joint statement last night after weeks of speculation.“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.” She continued: “Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”Chloe and James announced their daughter’s birth on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her little hand, they shared: “We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride.”“A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.”“Thank you from the bottom of my heart James for going on this adventure with me.

Viewers demand Richard Madeley be taken off air after MND commentsGood Morning Britain viewers have once again slammed Richard Madeley – this time for his insensitive comments about Motor Neurone Disease. Read more ⮕

The internet is freaking out over this Chloe Moretz doppelgängerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Stevi Ritchie And Chloe Jasmine Speak Out About Split RumoursThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kieran meets James Blunt: ‘The magic of music’ and not taking yourself too seriouslyJames Blunt is a fantastic musician and has been in the industry for around 20 years, receiving over 5 grammy nominations for his work. His new album ‘Who... Read more ⮕

Fair City's Hayley Collins breaks off her engagement ahead of weddingSpoilers ahead: Hayley was concerned when James Rafferty jumped at the chance to manage her finances Read more ⮕

'Amazing for me, painful for everyone else' - James Blunt on his new album'Last year I put out my greatest hits, which is bizarre for a guy who's only had one hit' Read more ⮕