Chloe Burrows admits she and Toby Aromolaran were asked back on Love Island

The couple first started dating back on the show in 2021 and came in second place after her best friend Millie Court and Liam Reardon.Speaking to YouTube stars The Fellas, Chloe revealed: “They asked me and Toby to go on this one, the Casa Amor one, but it was unpaid.
“Because you have to enter as a contestant, that’s the way it’s fair because everyone is on the same level.This comes after news broke that an All Stars version of Love Island is on the way. A new spin off of the hit ITV dating series is currently in the works and is set to feature contestants from the US, UK and Australian versions of the series, as well as other international takes on the show.
The series is expected to be called Love Island Games and will see a group of singletons looking for a second chance at love on a reality show take part in different challenges and of course, couple up with each other along the way. headtopics.com
The series is set to be produced by ITV Entertainment and will air this autumn on Peacock, but the lineup for the show is yet to be announced.By Anna MartinVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far
