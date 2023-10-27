Children falling asleep in schools because of smartphones

Children are turning up late for school and are tired and inattentive, with some even falling asleep because they have been on their smartphones all night.

An official memo is being prepared by Education Minister, Norma Foley, and it will be presented at the Cabinet table in the coming weeks."There’s no doubt about that because it is having a huge impact on our young population.

"Young people are afraid to put them on silent (at nighttime), they don’t want to miss the notifications, so there have been notifications going throughout the night and that is frightening. "So, it’s one of those things where prevention really is better than cure when they’re in primary school - don’t get it. headtopics.com

"But in principle I think it’s something that would be of benefit to children and I think they themselves realise that sometimes there can be an intensity or difficulty even and social pressures that come with the relentless use and the relentless, almost addictive, nature of some of the social media platforms.Fine Gael’s Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, said: "This is not an initiative about waving your finger or wagging your finger and telling the parent what to do.

"We're going to recognise the mental health impact that there can be on young children. We recognise that bullying impact that can happen as well.

