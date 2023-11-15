Children At Risk Ireland Faces Closure Without Government Funding

Children At Risk Ireland (CARI), the support service for child victims for sexual abuse and their families, has said it will be forced to close its doors unless it is provided with immediate funding from the Government. CARI, which has been running for 34 years, is the only organisation outside of Dublin that provides long-term therapeutic supports to children affected by child sexual abuse from the age of three.

At a press conference this morning, representatives of CARI said its budget from Tusla had dropped by 55% since 2021, when it received €735,723. CARI's Executive Clinical Officer Emer O'Neill said the Child and Family Agency confirmed on Monday that it would fund 30% of the charity's €1.1m operating costs next year - which equated to €337,000. The service, which is currently working with 50 children, has a waiting list of 134. Tusla is the main source of referral of children that require the servic

