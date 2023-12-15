Chief suspect in killing of Private Seán Rooney fails to attend hearing

The chief suspect in the killing of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon failed to attend a hearing at the military tribunal over his death in Beirut citing medical reasons. A lawyer representing Mohammad Ayyad provided a one-page medical report, which they said was verified by the Lebanese hospital authority and ministry of health, to the assistant military prosecutor, Claude Ghanem. The report outlining the reasons for which Ayyad was hospitalised was not read aloud in court.
Brigadier General Khalil Ali Jaber, who presided over a five-judge bench, made the unusual request of asking Ayyad’s lawyer if they had brought a photo of the suspect in hospital. The lawyer responded that they had not brought such a photo. The military court then accepted the medical report and postponed the hearing until June 2024 - which was viewed as an unduly long delay by a lawyer familiar with the military cour
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Waterford Airport to Get Runway Extension with €12 Million Private InvestmentWaterford Airport is set to receive a runway extension with the help of over €12 million in private investment. The existing runway has been a barrier to attracting airlines, but a partnership between the Bolster Group and the Comer Group aims to overcome this obstacle. The necessary funding for the extended runway is expected to come from the private investment and public funding.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Hamas Chief Says Truce Agreement with Israel NearThe chief of Hamas has stated that the Palestinian militant group is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, as the assault on Gaza continues. Negotiations are focused on the duration of the truce, aid delivery to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »