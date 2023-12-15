Chief suspect in killing of Private Seán Rooney fails to attend hearing

The chief suspect in the killing of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon failed to attend a hearing at the military tribunal over his death in Beirut citing medical reasons. A lawyer representing Mohammad Ayyad provided a one-page medical report, which they said was verified by the Lebanese hospital authority and ministry of health, to the assistant military prosecutor, Claude Ghanem. The report outlining the reasons for which Ayyad was hospitalised was not read aloud in court.

Brigadier General Khalil Ali Jaber, who presided over a five-judge bench, made the unusual request of asking Ayyad’s lawyer if they had brought a photo of the suspect in hospital. The lawyer responded that they had not brought such a photo. The military court then accepted the medical report and postponed the hearing until June 2024 - which was viewed as an unduly long delay by a lawyer familiar with the military cour





