Chic Fashion Looks Styled by Catherine Condell

120 chic fashion looks were expertly styled by Catherine Condell with fashion from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Marks & Spencer, Avoca, Magee 1866, AndTate and Dundrum Town Centre. The thirty gorgeous models who marched down the runway with(hair was by Christian Shannon and make-up by Dearbhla Keenan, both at Brown Sugar) gave the show a truly international flavour. How would we describe the looks? Elegant and high-functioning. Just like the women in the audience.

These are clothes we can see ourselves adding to basket without delay and indeed, some guests were actually shopping online in real time! Scroll below to see the highlights – and to shop the show …opened the show by showcasing designers Max Mara, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Celine, Dries Van Noten, Balmain, Valentino and Victoria Beckham – in other words, the contents of a dream wardrob





