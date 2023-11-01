Chef Donal Skehan lifts lid on working on This Morning and Holly Willoughby exit

He told the Irish Mirror: "The amazing thing is as a regular contributor sometimes you go in and you don’t know who the host is until the night before you’ve been told. And the beautiful thing is we get on with all of them."Like even with Holly I was really sad to see Holly go because we would have had plenty of conversations about child’s sleep schedules and all those things.

It comes after the show has been embroiled in a drama-filled year following the high-profile exits of both Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "So you end up seeing people doing the same thing and in lots of ways the ability to be able do that has really changed since moving home."

He said: "I can tell you it is lovely to go over with Craig there because you can have all the chats."Anybody who does take on the task it is a big undertaking, and a big commitment, so I think whoever takes it on will be up for the gig and very good at it.Meanwhile, the dad-of-two is busy working on his own new series Home Cook and launching his new book, Home Kitchen - which he says feel like his homecoming projects since leaving the States for his home in Ireland three years ago.

