Chef Arun Kapil on life after the acid rave scene and helping form Sugababes

Ballymaloe is about as far away from the 90s acid rave scene as it gets, but those two worlds collided for Arun Kapil in the early naughties. He’d created a hugely successful record label, helped form the Sugababes and All Saints girl groups, but after 15 years of the Ibiza party scene, it was time for a change. And so he found himself doing the world renowned Ballymaloe cookery course. There he met his now wife, and they run a spice company linking his new home with his Indian heritage.

One of the many chefs and producers at this weekend's Savour Kilkenny food festival, Arun Kapil joined Sean to discuss his life and career...

NewstalkFM