Che Guevara’s lucky Irish cigar lighter among historical items up for auction

Che Guevara’s Irish cigar lighter is among the items set to go under the hammer in an online auction of historic memorabilia this month.Guevara, who had distant Irish heritage, found himself in Ireland by chance when his Prague to Havana flight was diverted to Shannon with engine trouble in 1965.

He bought the lighter, which has a high guide of £2,000 (2,300 euro), at the duty-free store and called it his lucky Irish lighter. The Gormleys Signature Sale brings together key figures from Irish and international history, as well as items from pop culture, and runs online until November 14.“There has rarely been such a collection brought to market that will resonate with so many people,” he said.

Following his assassination at Beal na Blath in Cork in 1922, the bible was passed to his niece, who in turn gave it to a Dr James A Lynch, after which it was recently acquired by the present owner. The bible, which is estimated between £18,000-£22,000 (21,000-25,000 euro), also contains the In Memoriam card of Mrs Catherine “Katty” Collins, the wife of Michael’s older brother Johnny. headtopics.com

Mr Mullen said the note, that was handwritten by Tone, was only recently discovered with the only other copy of the speech being housed in the British National Archives. “As a barrister, Tone was known to make handwritten copies of his work and this copy was likely surrendered by him in the wake of his trial, where he was sentenced to death.”

Also listed is a negative of Norma Jean Baker, later Marilyn Monroe, taken at Zuma Beach, Malibu, in 1946, which formed part of her first modelling portfolio that was presented to 20th Century Fox.

