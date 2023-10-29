Che Guevara’s lucky Irish cigar lighter among historical items up for auction

Che Guevara's 'Ireland' lighter is among lots of historical interest going under the hammer at the Gormleys Signature Sale in November. Photograph: Robert Malone/Gormleys Dublin/PA WireChe Guevara’s Irish cigar lighter is among the items set to go under the hammer in an online auction of historic memorabilia this month.
Guevara, who had distant Irish heritage, found himself in Ireland by chance when his Prague-to-Havana flight was diverted to Shannon with engine trouble in 1965. He used it until after his unsuccessful rebellion campaign in the Congo in 1966, at which point he gave it to Fidel Castro’s mistress, Natty Revuelta Clews, telling her it was not so lucky.
"There has rarely been such a collection brought to market that will resonate with so many people," he said. Viewings for these items will take place at Gormleys Dublin from November 2nd-5th, and at Gormleys Belfast from November 9th-11th, with the timed online auction closing on November 14th.