ChatGPT's Rapid Growth and the Power of Technology

ChatGPT notched up 100 million monthly users within two months of launching. To put this pace of growth in context, it took Facebook over four years to hit that number and five years for Twitter. Photograph: Daniel Sambraus, shows a group of apes jostling for position. One ape discovers a bone, a femur, and begins to use it as a tool to bash things. This primate, armed with the tool, emerges as the top dog.

Triumphant, he throws the white bone in the air, which Kubrick miraculously transforms into a gleaming white spaceship circumnavigating the planet. Stanley Kubrick, in one scene, captured what economists have been going on about for years. Technology enables progress, whether it be the early primates armed with a bone, modern humans equipped with space travelling engines orTypically late to the party, I tried out, for the first time this week, the miracle of ChatGPT. Sometimes there’s a moment when a technology transforms our worl





