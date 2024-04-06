Charming Pink Property in Killiney, Dublin

Easily recognisable by its baby pink exterior, this three-bedroom property in Killiney offers homeowners the opportunity to live in one of Dublin ’s most sought-after locations. It is a charming semi-detached home set in a truly unique building . Coming to market in turn-key condition , the property extends to 105.6 sq.m./1,137 sq.ft and sits on a total site area of 295 sq.m./3,175 sq.ft.
The original structure, built by the Talbot family in the late 1700s, was used as the stable building to service Ballinclea House and was therefore built in the shape of a horseshoe. The stables were later converted into individual residential properties, with Harbour View boasting a commanding position thanks to a large, landscaped private front garden. Inside, the interior decor is bright and airy with pastel colours opening the space up and enhancing the natural light. Bespoke cabinetry can be found throughout with certain furniture items also specifically made to fit the curved shape of the house
