Charlie Bird leads procession of baby elephant sculptures for mental health awareness

Charlie Bird led a procession of baby elephant sculptures through Dublin to Mansion House on Saturday morning as part of the Samaritans' Elephant In The Room campaign. The Elephant in the Room project tackles mental health awareness and was founded by former rugby player Brent Pope.
The 74-year-old former RTÉ broadcaster, who recently marked two years since he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), led an elephant incorporating the Pride flag into his to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community. The broadcaster wrote: “It was an amazing morning all about raising awareness about mental health. Every cent my Elephant eventually raises goes to Samaritans. Thanks to the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithi de Roiste. “I might not have Adam Clayton’s pulling power, but please someone put in a bid for my Elephant.” He then added in another post, alongside a video of him as he led the elephant to Mansion House, that he is now “beginning to understand” what it is like to be in a wheelchair. Charlie wrote: “For the first time in my life, I am beginning to understand what it’s like being in a wheelchair. My terminal illness is opening my eyes to understand so many things. “As long as I can I want to extend the hand of friendship. I want to continue to love everyon
